Evacuation orders downgraded as French Fire burns acres

The French Fire has burned 23,594 acres and was 19 percent contained as of Friday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Containment has not grown since Tuesday, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Areas once under evacuation order were reduced to evacuation warnings include Hungry Gulch and Dutch Flat regions. An investigation into the fire’s origin pinpointed that humans caused the fire under “suspicious” circumstances, said Teresa Benson, a supervisor with the Sequioa National Forest.
The Red Cross opened a third evacuation shelter in Delano, located at Pioneer Elementary School, 1001 Hiett Ave. in Delano. However, the center was placed on standby as of 1:17 p.m. Friday, the Red Cross said on Twitter.
Evacuation centers at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School and Kern River Valley High School remain open and are hosting 45 people between the two shelters, said Taylor Poisall, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross.
Isabella Highlands has not experienced any flare-ups as of Thursday and Friday, said Chris St. Pierre, the operations section chief with the incident management team, which is overseeing the firefight.
St. Pierre said regions surrounding Greenhorn Summit and Black Mountain Saddler witnessed some spot fires Thursday and are an “area of concern.”
Evacuation orders include: Keysville, Wofford Heights, Pala Ranches, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Dutch Flat, Isabella Highlands, Wagy Flat and Black Gulch.
Evacuation warnings include: Kernville, the community of Riverkern near the Kern-Tulare County border. Road closures include Highway 155, Burlando Road, from Plater Road south to Highway 178.