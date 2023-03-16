 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Evacuation order lifted in east McFarland amid continuing storms

Flooding in Kern County

Highway 33 closed between Lokern Road and Lerdo Highway after water gushed onto roads, according to Caltrans. 

 Courtesy of Caltrans

Kern County is still reeling from back-to-back atmospheric storms that have flooded areas ranging from McFarland to low-lying areas of the county's mountain regions and prompted the evacuation of several communities.

“Overnight water levels in creeks continued to rise and local area flooding was experienced in parts of the valley floor in northern Kern,” said Kern County Fire spokesperson Capt. Andrew Freeborn.

Coronavirus Cases