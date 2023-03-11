 Skip to main content
Evacuation order issued for east McFarland; flooding in some other areas begins to subside

The Kern County Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the east McFarland area Saturday night, warning that water flow has become a threat.

It covers the area from Elmo Highway south to East Sherwood Avenue between San Lucas Street west to Highway 99. The order issued at 8:15 p.m. noted "the area is lawfully closed to public access. An evacuation order will likely be the last order given."

