Evacuation order issued for east McFarland; flooding in some other areas begins to subside

The Kern County Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the east McFarland area Saturday night, warning that water flow has become a threat.
It covers the area from Elmo Highway south to East Sherwood Avenue between San Lucas Street west to Highway 99. The order issued at 8:15 p.m. noted "the area is lawfully closed to public access. An evacuation order will likely be the last order given."
The National Weather Service said a flood watch remains in effect for much of Kern County through Wednesday morning. As of late Saturday night, a flash flood warning was in effect until 1:15 a.m. Sunday for Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Breckenridge Mountain, Keene, Bear Valley Springs and Jawbone Canyon. Some warnings and watches ultimately are extended.
Other areas near Poso Creek were under an evacuation warning. The one issued at 7:15 a.m. Saturday extends from Elmo Highway south to Famoso Road between Driver Road west to Highway 99.
"All residents are advised to be prepared to leave the area quickly if it becomes necessary. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now," it read.
In a 7:45 p.m. update, the KCFD reported that its crews worked Saturday to help areas faced with severe weather, from cutting away trees in the Alta Sierra area to reopen roads to issuing door-to-door evacuation warnings in McFarland. Helicopter 407 monitored situations while being available in case of rescues.
The department said 105 personnel were added to its normal daily complement.
The Emergency Operations Center remains activated. It's also planning for more severe storms early this week.
KCFD Operations Division Chief Cary Wright said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page at about 11 a.m. that firefighters were made aware about 4:30 a.m. that Poso Creek was overflowing. That prompted the road closures, including one lane of Highway 99.
Crews and dozers, graders and sandbags were deployed "to be used to help mitigate any emergency-type situation," Wright said.
Residents filled sandbags, while others kept a close eye on the rising waters that swamped roads and farmland.
An evacuation center opened at 8 a.m. at Horizon Elementary School, 800 Garzoli Ave., in McFarland.
People with physical limitations requiring help should call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 855-264-6565.
Wright updated conditions around the county via a video posted to the department's Facebook page.
The Fire Department on Saturday maintained the resources it had Friday in Kernville and Lake Isabella.
"We still have firefighters in the area assessing and looking for any life threat, is our Number 1 priority," Wright said.
While the water flow there peaked at 45,000 cubic feet per second on Friday, it was down to below 20,000 cubic feet per second Saturday morning.
"Things are trending in the right direction but we still do have resources in that area because of the major threat to the roadways and to the public that live in that area," Wright said.
Evacuation orders and warnings issued earlier in the storm remain in place.
Additionally, vehicles — with nobody inside — were stranded around Round Mountain Road. But with the water receding, Wright said, firefighters felt comfortable about the area with no major threat to life or property.
Meanwhile, the Kern County Roads Department reported more than 45 road closures in its jurisdiction Saturday morning. By the afternoon, the number surpassed 50, due to flooding, snow and ice, storm damage and utility work. Find the latest closures at kernpublicworks.com/transportation/road-status-closures/.
Get the latest closures and hazards from the California Highway Patrol at chp.ca.gov/traffic or call 800-GAS-ROAD.
People with an emergency should call 911. Those with questions about evacuation warnings can call Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211. Residents are also urged to sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com.