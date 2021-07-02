Escaping the heat and landing in a heatwave not ideal, but still unforgettable

They met up in New Mexico, then spent three weeks traveling through Arizona, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota and Montana. They flirted with the Canadian border, camping in Glacier National Park before passing through Idaho and ending their epic road trip in Spokane, Wash.
Where the temperature was a balmy 112 degrees.
When they planned their road trip, Bakersfield residents Christina Pellettera and her fiancé, Joshua White, hadn't expected hotter — sometimes much hotter — than normal temperatures in states where escaping the heat from southern climes has long been a pull for travelers.
They had unwittingly driven into an unprecedented heatwave that affected huge swaths of the western part of North America. Cities in Oregon that have long been known as drizzly and gray, recorded the highest temperatures anyone had ever seen last Saturday. Then the records were equaled or broken again on Sunday.
Seattle broke its own heat record. Records were also set in Montana. And searing beneath a "heat dome" of high pressure, Lytton, a village north of the border in British Columbia, reached 121 on Tuesday, seeming more like Death Valley than cool Canada.
On Wednesday, a wildfire virtually destroyed the small town.
"It was understandably hot in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah," Pellettera recalled from the early part of their trip.
The couple drove a pickup pulling a 40-foot fifth wheel with two dogs. Several family members followed caravan-style for part of the trip.
The heat wasn't a huge problem when they stayed at RV parks or campgrounds that provided electrical hookups.
But the couple tried to boondock, or dry camp — without any hookups to electric, water, or sewer services — as often as possible. And on those days, it was miserable.
"The RV is equipped with solar panels, but we still have to be careful about running the AC without being plugged in," Pellettera said.
Colorado was the first big surprise.
"We were at an elevation of about 7,000 feet and it was still hot," she remembered.
But the biggest shock for the veteran fifth-grade teacher was the 90-plus degree temperatures in Glacier National Park.
"I expected it to be much cooler, considering it's so far north," Pellettera said.
The pair didn't change their plans due to the heat. But they did ensure they had extra water, plus a water filter that allowed them to drink from waterfalls and lakes during hikes.
"We applied and reapplied a ton of sunscreen, consumed electrolyte beverages after physically demanding activities, and purchased a couple of clothing items to help with the overwhelming heat," she said.
Susan Reep, a Bakersfield artist, photographer and teacher, moved with her husband last year to Wilsonville, Ore., in the greater Portland area.
"I think we should have moved farther north," Reep quipped this week in a back-and-forth conversation on Facebook.
Since arriving in the Beaver state, the former Californians have seen massive wildfires, a still-developing drought, and a record-breaking ice storm on Feb. 12 that left a huge amount of fallen tree limbs and dry brush littered throughout the region.
"Cleanup is not nearly complete," she said. "We’ve had quite the first year. Nothing has been normal since we got here."
When the mercury hit 115 last weekend, "we all sort of gave up," Reep said. "I texted everyone I knew who didn't have AC and told them to come on over and stay."
Reep is concerned that future generations are going to have to live in a warming world they had no hand in creating.
"I think we are seeing evidence of accelerating climate change and not recognizing it as such," Reep said.
"We can't be breaking so many records — heat, cold, flooding, drought, wildfire — year after year by coincidence."
Colby Neuman, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Portland office, told Scientific American that he has not seen many events where places are breaking their all-time record high temperatures by 4 degrees, or 5 degrees.
"It's one thing to break it by a degree or two," he said, "but it's another thing to literally break it by 4 or 5 degrees in places that have 100 years' worth of data, or 120 years' worth of data. That is pretty remarkable."
The sweltering weather appears to be part of a broader climate change trend, the SA reported. The Pacific Northwest's average temperature has warmed more than 2 F compared with a century ago, with most of that change happening in the last 40 years.
Bakersfield's average temperatures — and average temps up and down the San Joaquin Valley — have warmed as well, setting multiple records in the past decade, The Californian has reported.
"It was shocking, to say the least," Bakersfield's Pellettera said of the scorching weather up north. "It was 112 degrees when we arrived in Spokane, which is hot even by Bakersfield standards."
But was she sorry she went?
"Glacier National Park — and the state of Montana — has been on my bucket list for 20 years," she said.
"I would do it all over again, even in worse weather. I am grateful to have been able to experience the sights and sounds of all the places I have always daydreamed about, especially after feeling a bit shut in, due to the pandemic.
"It has been a blast," she said. "A great way to start my 40s."