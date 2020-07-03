Eric Arias, a field representative for state Assemblyman Rudy Salas, has announced his candidacy for Ward 1 of the Bakersfield City Council. The seat became available after outgoing Councilman Willie Rivera submitted his letter of resignation earlier this year.
Arias made his announcement on the steps of Bakersfield City Hall on Friday, flanked by a bevy of supporters and Rivera himself.
In an email to The Californian, Arias said he was running because he loved the community and wanted to make a difference. He said he grew up in Ward 1 and was ready to put his energy into bettering the area.
“I am running for Bakersfield City Council because I want to give back to the community that I love,” he said in a statement. “I am honored by the support from our local leaders and the Bakersfield community as we begin this journey together. Being born and raised in Bakersfield, I am ready to use my experience and passion for this city to help improve our community.”
Beginning in 2014, Arias worked in Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez’s office.
He said in a news release he has helped organize community events like food donations and back-to-school drives.
In addition to Rivera, Salas also attended the press announcement, and Arias said Wasco City Councilman Alex Garcia, union workers, and members of the local Democratic Party and Democratic Women of Kern also were present.
