The Commit to Equity coalition has targeted Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Sen. Melissa Hurtado to support Assembly Bill 2088 and Assembly Bill 1253, which would implement taxing the income and wealth of mega-millionaires and billionaires.
The coalition believes increased tax revenue is needed in California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as aid for what the coalition termed as historic unemployment and racial inequity. In a news release, the coalition also pointed to the state’s financial deficit, budget cuts to schools and healthcare as reasons for new taxes to be implemented.
The news release stated that during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 154 billionaires who live in California saw their combined wealth grow by more than $175 billion while 11 more individuals became billionaires. Working families, on the other hand, continued to struggle, the coalition stated.
As part of their push, the coalition hosted a caravan featuring frontline workers in Bakersfield on Monday evening, according to the release.
In response to the proposed bills, Salas said, “Over the past few months, my colleagues and I have fought to prevent drastic cuts and pass a budget that supports vital programs and safety nets for working families. I look forward to evaluating these and all bills as they make their way through the legislature and will make a decision on bills when they are fully cooked and in their final form.”
Hurtado’s capital office did not return a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.