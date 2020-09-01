An environmental group known for its frequent use of lawsuits has vowed to challenge the first federal oil and gas lease auction in Kern in eight years.
The Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity last week said it's targeting a federal plan to auction in December seven parcels totaling about 4,330 acres in or near existing oilfields in the county.
Already the group has filed several lawsuits aimed at stopping the sale of federal petroleum leases in California. But the effect so far has been to delay the process rather than put a permanent end to the auctions.
The CBD called the auction plan a "breathtakingly vicious" move by the Trump administration to expand drilling and fracking at a time of wildfires driven by climate change in an area with some of the country's worst air quality.
"More oil wells mean more greenhouse gases, more air pollution and more destroyed habitat," CBD lawyer Clare Lakewood said in the news release last week. "Selling this public land to oil companies will do significant harm to our environment, despite the administration's ridiculous claims."
"We've blocked any new federal leasing in California in court for eight years now," she continued, "and we'll fight this, too."
Indeed, it was legal actions initiated by the CBD that led to the suspension of new federal oil and gas leasing in California in 2012. The lawsuits did not affect existing leases, which account for a small minority of oil production in the state.
The group's objections forced the Bureau of Land Management to undergo a lengthy process that concluded late last year that the environment faces minimal risks from fracking, a well completion technique that pumps water, sand and chemicals underground at high pressure to open access to crude oil.
The CBD and other groups, as well as California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and a coalition of state agencies, responded in January by suing the Trump administration over its fracking review, essentially calling on the courts to stop the BLM from conducting lease auctions in the state.
Becerra asserted the BLM study contained deficiencies that jeopardize Central Valley residents' air and water quality and that fracking in California raises seismic risks and threatens to worsen global climate change.
The BLM's Bakersfield Field Office has nevertheless moved to resume leasing of federal land in California for the purposes of petroleum extraction. It underscored that goal in a news release Wednesday saying the agency is "a key contributor to the Trump Administration's priority for American energy independence through an all-of-the-above strategy" including petroleum and renewable energy sources such as wind, geothermal and solar power.
Asserting that the auction won't affect pristine environments, BLM California State Director Karen Mouritsen said in the release the upcoming auction will sell leases adjacent to the Midway-Sunset Oil Field or in the Kern Front Oil Field.
"Oil and gas fields on public lands in California are highly developed with some oilfields having been in production for more than 100 years," she stated.
The agency's local office emphasized that less than 10 percent of the state's oil and gas production takes place on public land. It also noted California receives between $65 million and $90 million per year from federal petroleum leases, and that the same amount goes to the U.S. Treasury.
The BLM's environmental assessment has found the leases would not have environmental impacts beyond those identified in previous reviews and that the auction "does not constitute a major federal action having a significant effect on the human environment."
Information about the planned lease auctions is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xGxKz. Members of the public can file comments about the auction on the same website until Sept. 25. Alternatively, comments can be mailed to the Bakersfield Field Office, Attn: Oil and Gas lease Sale, 3801 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
