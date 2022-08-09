Entrepreneur, investor will give funding update at SBDC webinar

Entrepreneur, investor and mentor Kurt Friedmann will join a locally produced webinar Wednesday to bring online participants up to date on the climate for small business investment and funding.
Friedmann, founder of the KJF Group and co-founder of World Mentor, will speak with weekly host Kelly Bearden, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield. They will go over Friedmann's observations from daily investor discussions, plus different types of equity funding and what startups can do to prepare for emerging issues facing many entrepreneurs.