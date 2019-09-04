The numbers are in and Kern High School District is continuing to grow in terms of student population.
At the end of the first week of school, the district had 40,370 students, according to Roger Sanchez, director of research and planning for the district, who presented numbers during Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting.
In February, the research department projected KHSD would have 40,901 students, and as of last Friday, it has 40,826 students, a difference of 75.
Fourth Friday numbers, which is when district enrollment is typically at its highest, is at an adjusted projection of 40,886 for this year, which is a steady increase from the last two school years.
Sanchez also said the district is projecting 702 more students than last year districtwide.
"We've got more students than we got last year, so the district is continuing to grow," Sanchez said.
Enrollment at the 18 comprehensive high schools is also growing, with a projected total of 39,598 students.
