Enrollment at BC for fall semester still available

it's not too late to enroll for Bakersfield College fall semester classes, which begin Monday.
Courses are available online and in person, and students who need help to sign up can contact the online Student Information Desk, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Students seeking in-person help can go to the main campus at 1801 Panorama Drive on Monday.
The college is also offering eight-week courses that allow students to focus on just two or three classes at a time during each eight-week period and still keep full-time status to qualify for aid, according to a college news release.