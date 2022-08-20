 Skip to main content
Enrollment at BC for fall semester still available

This brand new, state-of-the-art, three-story Science and Engineering Building will open in the early part of the fall semester.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

it's not too late to enroll for Bakersfield College fall semester classes, which begin Monday.

Courses are available online and in person, and students who need help to sign up can contact the online Student Information Desk, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at bakersfieldcollege.edu.

