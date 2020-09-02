As Labor Day weekends go, this might be the most unanticipated one in Bakersfield. Ever.
Triple-digit weather will dominate much of the weekend, indoor activities are for the most part restricted due to COVID-19 precautions and local and state officials are urging people not to gather with others outside their household in order to stop the spread of the virus and help the economy and schools reopen sooner.
“What we do now will have a big impact later,” said Tim Calahan, a spokesman for Clinica Sierra Vista, who is advising families in town for the holiday weekend to simply hunker down at home. COVID-19 testing at Clinica’s various locations in Kern County has shown that the virus tends to spread most when families and friends gather, particularly around the holidays, Calahan said.
The state’s new system for reopening, unveiled earlier this week, is a four-tiered system with progressive loosening of restrictions on businesses and activity. Kern, along with nearly three dozen other counties, is starting off in the most restrictive tier and must bring down virus transmission to move into a less restrictive tier. COVID-19 cases in Kern County have been decreasing after a major surge this summer but this weekend is seen by many as a make-or-break chance for the county in terms of how soon it can progress to the next tier.
Whether the heat will help or hurt that effort remains to be seen. National Weather Service forecasters have issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Friday afternoon through Monday, with temperatures expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. And there’s likely to be little relief even overnight, with minimum temperatures forecast to be in the 77- to 80-degrees range. If Sunday’s predicted overnight low of 80 degrees happens, it would be only the fifth time on record that Bakersfield hasn’t gotten below 80 degrees overnight, according to meteorologist David Spector.
The high temperatures have the potential to drive those who do gather with friends or family, even in small groups, indoors, which is riskier than outdoor gatherings, according to experts.
With museums, playgrounds, movie theaters and other family entertainment options shuttered due to the pandemic, those left in town this weekend might feel hard-pressed for ways to keep busy in a COVID-19-safe way.
Spray parks are a good bet for families, said Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director Dianne Hoover.
She suggested families pack a lunch and spend a couple of hours at one of the city’s 10 spray parks.
“I know it’s hot and the air quality isn’t all that great but … at least they can come out and enjoy a couple hours in the park and then go back home to air conditioning,” Hoover said.
Parks are also a great location to have a socially-distanced visit with a couple of friends, Hoover said. Throughout the pandemic, many people have met up at local parks, sitting on folding chairs or blankets at a distance from each other, in order to visit and spend time together in person.
“And you can do that in a park safely,” Hoover said, though she added that large groups are discouraged.
At home, she encouraged those looking for indoor or backyard fun to visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page and watch their #RecTheHouse videos, a weekly series that features city staff demonstrating ways to play games and keep busy with a few simple items. One video shows a hula hoop tied to a rope being used to lasso balls scattered on the ground. Another features a number of games that can be played with ping pong balls, plastic cups and other household items.
Still, Hoover acknowledged the reality of the pandemic, which continues to put a damper on many of the activities people enjoy, even when it’s scorching hot.
She quoted from a note sent by a 7-year-old city resident that said quite simply: “Worst summer ever.”
behave this weekend folks,,, I don't want to hear folks all over the hood doing Drunk-N-Karaoke at 4 A.M.
THE STANDARD. BREWSTER, N.Y..E.W. Addis, Editor and Proprietor. Published weekly at Brewster, Putnam County, N.Y. Entered at the Post Office at Brewster, as second class mall. Friday February 7, 1919.
don't worry go ahead and party...[just kidding...he dodged that bullet]....but those nasty chickens........I found it.. Joseph Secord, an old and respected resident of Croton Falls, died very suddenly on Wednesday night, Dec. 16,1925. He went out to the barn to feed his chickens and to take care of his horse. As he did not) return to the house some time later, a search was made for him and he was found seated on a stone near the barn dead. 1925
Let's see how dumb America can be! Like the 4th of July! Has America learned ANYTHING? Not getting my hopes up.
