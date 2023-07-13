NOR econ_500011399

Project Manager David Wessels of Chevron New Energies’ Kern River Eastridge division speaks during a panel discussion Thursday hosted at Hodel’s Country Dining by the North of the River Chamber of Commerce.

 John Cox / The Californian

Engineers with Kern County’s three largest oil producers made the case Thursday for moving forward locally with large-scale carbon capture and sequestration, not only as a climate priority but also from an economic development standpoint.

During a panel discussion hosted by the North of the River Chamber of Commerce, representatives of Aera Energy LLC, California Resources Corp. and Chevron Corp. offered layman’s-level commentaries on the opportunities and challenges of removing carbon dioxide from industrial smokestacks — or harder yet, pulling it straight from the atmosphere — and then either burying it deep below local oil fields or reusing it in manufacturing.