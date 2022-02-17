Enforcement operation planned for Panorama Park

Beginning Saturday, Kern County park rangers are planning an operation “with a focus on maximum enforcement of county ordinance, parking, traffic and California Penal Code violations, particularly between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.” at Panorama Park, according to county officials.
Operation Safe Park will last until 2 a.m. Monday, in an effort to mitigate illegal activity at one of the most beloved recreational areas in Kern County, officials noted in a release Thursday.
The location is part of the Kern River Parkway and among the most popular county-owned parks for Bakersfield and Kern County residents, officials said.
Panorama Park is closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day, including the small parking lot located at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard. Parking along the length of the park on the north side of Panorama Drive between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is prohibited.