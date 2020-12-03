The annual Kern County Energy Summit is going forward under a very different format this year but with its traditionally robust mix of speakers from across the county's diverse energy industry.
Instead of the regular five-hour event attended by hundreds of business people every year, the Kern Economic Development Corp.'s event is to be broadcast on local television Saturday night.
The lineup includes top people in California oil, natural gas, solar, renewables and water.
Geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan will return this year to deliver the keynote. His analysis in recent years has favored Kern County as a strategically important energy production center in the decades ahead.
There is to be a presentation by Martin Keller, laboratory director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Also representing the renewables industry will be Ryan Galeria, vice president of solar development at sPower.
From the oil industry, there will be comments from California's former top oil regulator Mark Nechodom, now vice president of upstream strategy at the Western States Petroleum Association trade group. Also on the itinerary is Ken Haney, head of carbon capture and sequestration and enhanced oil recovery at local oil producer California Resources Corp.
A presentation by Scott Drury, CEO at Southern California Gas, is on the agenda, as is one by Helle Petersen, manager of the Water, Energy and Technology Center at Fresno State.
The summit is being broadcast and streamed from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday by KGET-17.