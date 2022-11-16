Energy summit looks to investors' role in Kern carbon management

Kern's ambition to become a national hub for carbon management turned Friday to questions about how to attract the billions of dollars in private money necessary.
The consensus that arose during a half-day event in downtown Bakersfield was that the county has several advantages, from a pro-business environment to existing operational expertise to ideal local assets, that will help it overcome California's reputation as a place of steep regulatory hurdles.
The enormity of the challenge was not lost on the hundreds in attendance at the 16th annual Kern County Energy Summit. Speakers called for unprecedented industry collaboration combined with public outreach to reassure skeptics that safe technology exists for gathering and injecting carbon dioxide deep underground permanently.
What distinguished the sold-out summit from earlier events focused on local carbon capture and sequestration, known as CCS, was a panel of investor representatives weighing in on what must be done to reassure large investment funds that their money is safe in Kern.
Each of three panelists offered ringing endorsements of efforts already going on locally, starting with county government's experience in permitting large and complex energy projects — not just oil and gas development but the state's largest concentration solar and wind farms.
Vice President of Asset Development Vandana Gupta at Canadian-based Brookfield Renewable, which recently pledged a half-billion dollars to support a CCS project headed by local oil producer California Resources Corp., told the hundreds in attendance Wednesday that Kern has the history, natural resources and the technical and operational expertise needed to make the proposal a reality.
"All things point toward tremendous investment in Kern County," she said.
California helps by offering great financial incentives — money that's not available elsewhere around the world, Gupta said. At the same time, however, she noted investors worry about permitting uncertainties in the state, a concern she says is substantially lessened by the experience of Kern's top energy permitting authority, Director Lorelei Oviatt of the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department.
Fellow panelist Thania Burningham, senior manager of project finance for AES Clean Energy, agreed Kern is already taking steps necessary to attract investment, including by shortening permitting timetables. She noted Kern's long history of energy production instills confidence.
"There's proof of concept here, and that attracts investors," Burningham said, adding that another important factor will be third-party engineers to help assess local readiness for investment.
The other panelist, FieldView Capital principal Mike Umbro, pointed out that Kern has the sort of proven management teams investors typically look for. But he also urged the petroleum industry, which many say is in the best position to lead CCS development, to open up and publish its data.
"If operators don't do it, an environmental justice group will do it for you," Umbro said, "and that may be skewed in a way that's not in your favor."
Oviatt delivered the event's first and most extensive comments on Kern's energy and CCS future. She opened with a dose of reality, saying it would be wrong to think of local carbon management investment as inevitable.
The county is looking closely, Oviatt said, at technologies like direct air capture, which is a particular form of CCS, as well as hydrogen energy, CO2 pipelines, green steel and green concrete. She said the county expects to initiate a programmatic environmental review such as it has done on a large scale to speed approval of local oil and gas projects.
Safety will be of primary importance, Oviatt said, as Kern looks to approve 80 million tons of carbon burial by 2040. She referred to an initiative she spearheaded to establish a carbon management business park measuring 31 million square feet, co-located with up to 30,000 acres of photovoltaic solar power generation.
Work remains to be done to show the public the value and safety of CCS, she said, adding that the county has plenty of open space sufficiently distant from disadvantaged communities that might object. While there needs to be equal empowerment as part of local CCS permitting, she said, only the oil and gas industry has the assets required to pull off such work at the scale required.
Local investor and business leader JP Lake, who served as a panel moderator Wednesday, estimated $16 trillion must be invested by 2030 to keep climate change in check. Right after Gupta said she aims to help bring investors to Kern to see how things work locally, Lake said he and Oviatt would take over from there.
"We will welcome them," he said, "and Lorelei and I will be there serving drinks at the bar afterward."
Several oil and gas representatives acknowledged the local drive toward CCS will require collaboration on a level that hasn't existed to date. They said that's largely because of divided ownership of land and underground pore space.
Brad Vieselmeyer, general manager of operations and maintenance at Chevron Corp., said the effort will require cooperation among policymakers, scientists, operators and investors.
"The people in this room," he said, "are the ones that are going to make it happen."