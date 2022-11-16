 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Energy summit looks to investors' role in Kern carbon management

Kern County Energy Summit

Hundreds gathered Wednesday morning for the 16th annual Kern County Energy Summit inside the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

 John Cox / The Californian

Kern's ambition to become a national hub for carbon management turned Friday to questions about how to attract the billions of dollars in private money necessary.

The consensus that arose during a half-day event in downtown Bakersfield was that the county has several advantages, from a pro-business environment to existing operational expertise to ideal local assets, that will help it overcome California's reputation as a place of steep regulatory hurdles.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections