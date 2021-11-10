Energy summit focuses on practical solutions for fighting climate change

Leaders within California's petroleum and renewable-energy capital gathered Wednesday to highlight technologies with the potential to forestall climate change, even as some warned that the substantial investments necessary won't happen if Sacramento policymakers don't face certain business realities and invite industry into the discussion.
At the same time world leaders in Scotland were mulling aggressive climate targets, speakers at the annual Kern County Energy Summit in downtown Bakersfield examined the business case for greenhouse gas-cutting technologies such as carbon capture and sequestration, renewable natural gas and hydrogen energy.
Kern's top planner kicked things off by declaring the county will become California's clean energy and carbon management capital by 2030 — assuming state officials can be persuaded to look for real-world solutions instead of continuing to assume businesses will "automatically invest" in measures devised by researchers and academics.
Lorelei Oviatt, director of the county's Planning and Natural Resources Department, acknowledged the threats of climate change, but emphasized "forced conclusions" do little to attract the interest of companies with money to invest.
Noting the process of carbon capture and sequestration is expensive and must be done right to succeed, Oviatt lamented that policy discussions underway now generally exclude input from the private sector.
"Nothing … is ever going to replace a founder or a board of directors that is committed to making a profit while making a difference," she said. Policy discussions that should be happening aren't about fighting, she asserted, but transformation and making sure no one gets left behind.
That same point resurfaced three hours later when keynote speaker Erik Bartsch, president and CEO of Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC, raised concerns with state officials' seeming denial of projections that, despite aggressive efforts to transition to zero-emission vehicles, liquid hydrocarbons are likely to remain part of California's energy mix for decades to come.
After sharing the expectation that extreme weather will result if the world fails to come up with a workable plan for addressing greenhouse gas emissions, Bartsch warned the poor will be hit hardest if policymakers get ahead of society's ability to adapt.
The state should allow local petroleum producers to compete to meet continuing demand for oil and gas, he said, rather than continue to attack in-state supply, as he said the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom is doing by slowing issuance of drilling permits to a virtual halt.
"The phase-out is happening today with no public debate," he said.
He called for the creation of "incentive pathways" to promote investment in carbon capture and sequestration, including making such projects eligible for California cap-and-trade revenues.
The summit wasn't only about CCS or the risks of ending in-state oil production too soon. There was also good news about new and proposed energy development around the county.
The president of Phoenix-based Truth North Renewable Energy LLC, Gary Aguinaga, explained the company's $200 million plan to make renewable natural gas and high-grade compost out of organic waste that would otherwise end up in a landfill.
He said the 120-acre project near Mojave, like True North's existing plants around California and in Italy, Greece and the Netherlands, will remove recyclable materials from local waste streams and use a heated anaerobic digester to produce utility-quality gas. The plant will employ up to 50 people full time, he said, and create some 300 construction jobs.
Similar optimism sprang from Ed Duggan, director of wind project development for Eolus North America Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of a Swedish firm.
Noting eastern Kern is running out of electrical transmission capacity installed only a decade ago, Duggan said a potential solution is to put locally generated wind power to use producing green hydrogen through electrolysis. That way energy can be stored in a form that can be transported by pipeline relatively easily.
It would require the use of water, he said, but not much.
"We think we've got a way to build more wind energy without necessarily doing another" investment in large-scale transmission, he said.
The 15th annual event, hosted by the Kern Economic Development Corp. at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, attracted an audience of at least 200.