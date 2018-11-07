Kern's top planning official opened the county's otherwise mild annual energy summit Wednesday with a proud denunciation of Sacramento's increasingly anti-oil stance, saying her industry-friendly approach not only provides superior environmental protections, but that it should be extended to other sectors across the state.
After delivering a stinging assessment of the state's goal of weaning California off its oil reliance by 2045, Planning and Natural Resources Director Lorelei Oviatt told the audience of more than 150 that Kern's streamlined permitting process could help solve the Golden State's housing crisis.
"We don't cut corners," she said. "What we do is find a way through regulatory roadblocks, particularly at the state level."
As in years past, the 12th annual Kern County Energy Summit included a panel discussion among state regulators who tried to focus on ways in which they are working to help, not hinder, local oil production.
With politics fresh in people's minds the day after elections, panelists addressed a Chevron representative's question about how the state's next governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, would address oil industry regulation following his public statements suggesting a crackdown might be coming.
All three panelists said it was too early to tell how Newsom's policies differ from those of Gov. Jerry Brown, who has accommodated the industry more than many other Democrats would have liked.
Going a step further, the local deputy of the state Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources, Cameron Campbell, said he doesn't foresee any drastic changes, adding that "not one person has all the power."
