The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of K9 Neco from cancer-related issues.
Neco, a German Shepherd cross-trained in patrol and narcotics, was euthanized March 3 after being taken to the veterinarian. He served as a K9 for the KCSO with his handler, Deputy Joe Weiss, for seven years.
At 50 and 8 years old, respectively, the duo was jokingly referred to as “the old guys” by colleagues.
Neco's favorite toy was a rope with a ball.
With Neco's death and the recent retirement of another K9, the KCSO is now down to three trained canines.
"Our deputies and the public rely on our K9 officers for life-saving situations," the Sheriff's Department said in a press release. "The bond between a K9 and his human is strong, as they live and work together."
The department asked for respect in "this time of grief" for Weiss and the K9 unit.
"The Kern County Sheriff’s Office thanks you for your condolences for the End of Watch of K9 Neco," the department said.
