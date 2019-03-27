The children’s train ride inside Valley Plaza mall is scheduled to end service this weekend.
A letter from the mall dated Tuesday said Valley Plaza is terminating the license of the attraction, known as Polo Express, effective Sunday. No reason was given for the termination.
The letter's author, mall General Manager John Baker, was not available for comment Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the mall's Chicago-based owner, Brookfield Properties, declined to discuss the company's leases or license agreements. But she offered hope a new family-oriented attraction may be on the way for Valley Plaza shoppers.
"We are exploring new family-fun experiences to bring into the shopping center and will share news with the community when we are able to," spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said by email.
Polo Express posted the letter Tuesday on its Facebook page, along with the following statement:
"I am sorry to say but the train will no longer be allowed in the Valley Plaza Mall. We received this termination letter this morning we have been having issues with the head of security in the mall and all of this is documented and now they are throwing our business out of the mall.
"Sorry to all of our customers that love to ride the train with their children if you have any of our punch cards please come in and take advantage of these last few days to redeem your rides. We will not be able to refund any ticket purchases so you have until Sunday, 31 March to come in and take a ride on the choo-choo train.
"Any complaints anyone has please direct them to Mall management in the valley plaza mall. Thank you again everyone has been a lot of fun years and I am sorry we have to go."
