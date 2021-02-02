Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield will be hosting two virtual hiring events in an attempt to find full-time and PRN Registered Nurses.
According to a news release from Heise Media, the events will be held Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
According to the news release, Registered Nurses at Encompass Health will have the opportunity to:
• Supervise the care and treatments of patients, lead patient assessments, create personalized plans of care, target patient concerns and offer solutions.
• View each patient with a strong sense of empathy, listen closely to their personal stories, and get to know each one’s physical, mental and emotional needs.
• See patients progress and build rewarding relationships with them during stays that last two to four weeks.
• Help patients regain control of their lives with the goal of being discharged from the hospital and returning to their everyday lives.
RSVP for a virtual interview through the following links:
• Thursday interviews: https://events.indeed.com/event/80044/?from=emailshare
• Friday interviews: https://events.indeed.com/event/80046/?from=ihe_activation_email
Resumes can be emailed ahead of time to Sarah Thomas at sarah.thomas@encompasshealth.com.
The news release asks those who register to be prepared to join the virtual meeting in a quiet place from a desktop or mobile device with a speaker, microphone and web camera. Also, make sure that the network connection can adequately run an online session.