Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield will hold an Outdoor Hiring Event at its headquarters, 5001 Commerce Dr., on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m
In a news release, Encompass Health said it's seeking full-time and part-time registered nurses. Ideal candidates will possess current RN licensures appropriate to state regulations, have CPR certification, CRRN certification and two or more years of experience in an inpatient rehabilitation hospital setting.
The release stated that RNs at Encompass Health assist patients in a variety of ways including:
• Supervising care and treatments, leading patient assessments, creating personalized plans of care, targeting patient concerns and offering the best solutions.
• View each patient with a strong sense of empathy, listening closely to their personal stories, and get to know each one’s physical, mental and emotional needs.
• See patient progress due to the effort you and your team put forth each day and build rewarding relationships with them during stays that last two to four weeks.
• Spend each day helping someone regain control of their lives with the goal of being discharged from the hospital and back to their community, families and friends.
RSVP to the event through the Indeed Hiring Event link: https://events.indeed.com/event/70919/.
The event will be hosted in the courtyard and socially distanced outside. Please check in at the lobby and then you will be called to the courtyard for your interview.