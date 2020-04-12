Enforcement of Bakersfield’s homeless encampments has decreased since the new coronavirus began spreading throughout the county.
A reduction in active city staff, along with a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to let encampments exist, has caused officials to narrowly focus homeless sweeps to priority areas.
“It’s kind of a delicate weighing of where we take action and where we don’t,” said Phil Burns, city of Bakersfield building director.
He said the number of active code enforcement officers has been reduced from around 11 to four as part of the city’s effort to institute social distancing policies. The city’s rapid response teams, which used to operate seven days a week, 10 hours a day, have now been reduced to a 40-hour work week, Monday through Friday.
Central businesses are the main priority, with homeless mitigation teams focusing their energy on areas where people are still working.
Burns added that enforcement in secluded areas was still taking place, however at a much smaller scale than before.
“It’s that balance,” Burns said. “(We’re) trying to be conscientious of all of the related issues, whether it be covid, people’s right to enjoy the river and the walk paths. There’s a multitude of issues that go into that balance, but obviously our priority is where we have those central businesses.”
In the interest of public health, the CDC has issued several guidelines to local governments on homeless enforcement. The federal agency recommends cities and counties allow homeless encampments to exist in order to reduce the chance potentially infected individuals will disburse to other areas, potentially spreading the virus.
Jim Wheeler, executive director of Flood Ministries, a homeless outreach organization, said raiding encampments also makes it more difficult for the organization to locate their clients.
“During this time it’s better for us to know where they’re at,” he said.
He added that the vast majority of people living on the streets do so by themselves rather than with groups of people in encampments.
While life on the street does not provide much shelter from weather and other dangers, it can allow for social distancing.
“It’s safer for them to be by themselves on the streets than it is for them to be in a small area where they might be passing things on to someone else,” Wheeler said.
Flood Ministry workers are still going out in the field to help the homeless, albeit with protective equipment. The organization is monitoring encampments, which primarily exist in out-of-the-way places that allow for privacy. Usually, Wheeler said, encampments house around eight-to-ten individuals.
Homeless complaints have significantly decreased, according to the city. Officials associate the drop to less people being outside rather than a reduction in homelessness.
Steve Rodrigue, a code enforcement officer for the city, said the reduction in calls had made it easier for the city to respond to all complaints.
"There’s no shortage of work," he said. "Before, we were struggling to keep up with the number of calls that were coming in. So the reduction in calls makes it a more achievable goal."
While he said the city had not changed policy in regards to homeless encampments, some complaints were taking longer than others to respond to.
The Kern River has long been used by the homeless for encampments and continues to be a place of refuge for some. Whereas the city used to clear the Kern River of encampments in large sweeps, it has ceased doing so due to the reduced staffing.
Burns added that the city was monitoring the encampments along the river.
“We are not ignoring them,” he said. “They are just not being a priority.”
(1) comment
How in the world does this make any sense? So social distancing doesn't matter to the homeless who trespass? What a shocker.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.