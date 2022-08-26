 Skip to main content
Empty Amazon hub on Wilson listed as on-hold

Amazon’s still-idle delivery hub at the former Kmart on Wilson Road has landed on an industry list of nine California facilities that the e-commerce company has reportedly placed on hold or canceled.

The note last week by Canadian supply chain consultant MWPVL International Inc. was met Friday with a reassurance by Amazon that it "continues to be excited about our growth in the community."

