Empty Amazon hub on Wilson listed as on-hold

Amazon’s still-idle delivery hub at the former Kmart on Wilson Road has landed on an industry list of nine California facilities that the e-commerce company has reportedly placed on hold or canceled.
The note last week by Canadian supply chain consultant MWPVL International Inc. was met Friday with a reassurance by Amazon that it "continues to be excited about our growth in the community."
"While we do not have an exact launch date at this time, we do intend to utilize this space for our operations," spokeswoman Eileen Hards said by email when asked about the Bakersfield location's mention by MWPVL.
The Bakersfield "last-mile" delivery operation was planned to open 10 months ago just west of Highway 99. But as the Seattle-based company has posted consecutive quarterly financial losses, work on the property appears to have halted.
The city granted Amazon a certificate of occupancy Aug. 8. On Friday, there was no sign of activity on the property, and city spokesman Joe Conroy said by email staff believes the warehouse and offices are empty. He had no information on when the facility will begin operation.
"Staff is working with the contractor and stands ready to assist in any way needed," Conroy wrote.
Amazon operates much larger distribution centers in Oildale and Shafter. The Wilson Road operation is planned to receive and sort six truckloads of consumer goods per day, then load the products onto a fleet of 20 delivery vans.
Two hundred employees will work there, according to an April 2021 news release that touted the project as an example of Bakersfield's business-friendly approach to development.
According to news reports, MWPVL's list cited more than 4.4 million square feet of warehouse space that Amazon has canceled, closed or put on hold in California, among more than 50 million square feet of space representing 49 Amazon delivery processing facilities around the country. Some projects are moving forward in spite of the cuts, including a 4.1 million-square-foot warehouse in Ontario.
Six other California last-mile delivery hubs like the one on Wilson were canceled altogether, for reasons such as failure to obtain permits, high construction costs and public protest. The company also pulled the plug on a much larger "fulfillment center" warehouse the company had proposed in Salinas.