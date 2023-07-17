Normally, harvesting table grapes is an eight-hour-per-day job at Bakersfield’s farming company Illume Agriculture. But lately, the shift has been reduced to just six hours because of the risks of working in high heat.
Even that may be too much. Senior Vice President Kevin Andrew said Monday shifts may have to be cut to only five hours if conditions return to what they were Monday.
“Nothing is so important that it has to get done that may put any of our people at risk,” Andrew said in an email Monday afternoon.
Scorching temperatures are forcing workers and their employers to scale back lately amid what has been a brutal heat wave for people whose jobs leave them exposed to the sun.
Local temperatures were expected to peak at about 110 degrees on Monday, same as Sunday, because of a high pressure ridge hovering above the San Joaquin Valley.
Highs in the Bakersfield area are expected to drop Tuesday to between 103 and 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but they’re expected to return to 108 to 110 by the end of this week.
“It’s gonna stay warm,” Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford said Monday. He advised people whose work takes them outdoors to drink as much water as they need to maintain proper hydration while wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and keeping close to air-conditioning.
When temperatures soar like this, employers must take specific steps to protect their workers against heat illness, including training, making cool water and shade available and allowing workers to take a break when they feel overheated.
The agency issued a high-heat hazard alert last week and, as part of that, put employers on notice that it would be inspecting worksites with a focus on “construction, agriculture, landscaping and warehouse industries.” No update was available Monday from Cal/OSHA.
Andrew at Illume noted there’s a limit to how early in the day the company can schedule grape harvest work: Anything before about 6 a.m. is counterproductive because farmworkers cannot see the color of the grape in the dark.
“We just continue to monitor and remind everyone all day to stay hydrated and if anyone feels weak or faint to get them either in the shades we provide or an air-conditioned vehicle,” he wrote.
Production Manager Ron Edler at Bakersfield-based BSW Roofing, Solar & Air said employees generally know when it’s time to take a rest and get themselves into cooler temperatures, just as the company knows to expect work slowdowns when conditions heat up.
It seemed to him that Monday was the hottest workday of the year so far, in that the heat arrived earlier than normal, Edler said. Some of the company’s employees opted to call it a day after lunch, which he said is fine.
“If you’re done, you’re done,” he said.
The risks are especially high for workers who spend time in an exposed area above the ground, he said. If employees in that position need to get off a roof to cool down, the company lets them.
“You certainly don’t want to be in the position where you’ve told him to keep going and then you have an accident,” Edler said.