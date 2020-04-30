Three more local employers have announced layoffs — 233 positions in all — bringing Kern's job cuts total to at least 4,921 since April 1.
Western Dental Services Inc. notified county officials this week it planned to let go of 82 employees at five locations in Bakersfield and Delano.
Golden State Drilling Inc., a local oilfield contractor, said it was cutting 130 positions.
The Finish Line announced it let go 21 people at its location at Valley Plaza mall.
A total of 47 employers have announced employment reductions in the county this month, almost all of them directly related to the coronavirus crisis. Many of the layoffs were expected to be temporary.
