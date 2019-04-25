Pilot Flying J has scheduled an in-person and online hiring event for May 2 as it looks to fill more than 5,000 positions at its more than 750 travel centers in North America.
The Tennessee-based company says job candidates may visit any Pilot or Flying J, including the one at 17047 Zachary Ave., between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. for on-the-spot interviews. "Virtual" interviews will also be conducted online at pilotflyingj.com/hiringday.
Among the jobs the company says it is looking to hire are full- and part-time managers in its restaurants, delis, stores and maintenance. It also hopes to hire mechanics, certified technicians and professional drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.