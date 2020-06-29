Employees of a Wasco nut processor experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak blamed the company Monday for illnesses among their family members.
Several people employed by Primex Farms said during a virtual news conference that the company downplayed reports of employee illness — one said he was told it was probably just the flu going around — and that it refused to share information about coronavirus-related sicknesses among workers.
Some also said the company has refused to guarantee the job security of workers who miss work while out sick with COVID-19.
The farmworker union that hosted the news conference said it counted 62 Primex workers who have tested positive for the virus, which was twice the total disclosed by the company when it confirmed the outbreak a week ago, not including 17 family members of company workers.
Primex said by email Monday it's done its best to continue producing and distributing food as part of an industry deemed critical during the pandemic and that it's done everything in its power to protect its workers and the communities where it works.
Operational adjustments have been made in compliance with government guidelines, it said in an emailed statement that arrived in lieu of answers to a series of detailed questions about the company's response to the outbreak.
"Unfortunately a number of employees have recently tested positive for the virus," the company stated. "In response we have temporarily suspended our operations and instituted a rigorous testing program, along with a number of other protective measures."
"Employees who test positive or who exhibit any covid-related (symptoms) will be directed to stay home, on sick leave with full pay," it continued. "We will resume our operations as soon as, but no sooner than, we are able to place a full complement of properly tested employees into the safest possible work environment."
The company processes almonds and pistachios for export. It also grows nuts and fruit.
Employees at other local ag processing companies have also tested positive for the virus, though it's unclear how many workers have been sickened because such information has not generally been made public.
News of Primex's outbreak has come as the state Attorney General's Office investigates whether California ag employers have done enough to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19.
Letters sent on behalf of Attorney General Xavier Becerra had given local farming companies until Monday to turn over various details of their health and safety precautions.
Some Primex employees who spoke during Monday's teleconference said the company had been charging workers $8 for masks and didn't provide them free of charge until shortly before the plant was closed last week for a purported deep cleaning some workers said was nothing more than a regularly scheduled pest fumigation.
Worker Daniela Mejia said the company should have notified her that her co-workers had tested positive for COVID-19. She recently contracted the virus and some of her family members did as well, she said.
"I think it was so irresponsible for this company (to) let this happen," Mejia said. "I hope that some action can be taken because it's a lot of folks that are infected."
Primex employee Veronica Perez said she asked an on-site human resources representative how many people had been sickened and what measures were being taken to control the spread of the disease. But she said she was told in both cases the company didn't have to provide such information.
A maintenance employee at Primex for more than 12 years, Remigios Ramirez, said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was told it was probably the flu. Since then, his wife and daughter have also tested positive for the virus, he said.
"They never told us," he said. "They just had us working."
Plant worker Paty Camacho said before last week's closure she asked a supervisor why the plant hadn't been closed for a cleaning and was told "production is first."
Marielos Cisneros, a Primex worker who reported testing positive for the virus earlier this month, said she'd been told by the company she could use her accumulated sick time or earned vacation time if she had any but that once those were exhausted there was no money to pay her until she returned to work.
She said some people who asked to take time away from work to recover from the virus were told they might not have jobs afterward.
