An employee at Wasco State Prison has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
In an update on its website, CDCR said 11 of its staff had tested positive for COVID-19, providing few details other than their places of employment.
Only one employee who worked in Kern County was identified. The California Institute for Men, in Chino, reported the highest number of cases, at four.
No inmates at the Wasco facility have tested positive, according to CDCR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.