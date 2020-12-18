Empire Eye and Laser Center will host its 10th bi-monthly pro-bono tattoo removal clinic on Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the center, a nurse practitioner and several staff members will volunteer their time to perform laser tattoo removal on 12 people who were referred to the clinic by The Mission at Kern County and military recruiters.
The news release stated that old tattoos can serve as a reminder to individuals of a life they're attempting to leave behind or can be a hindrance when attempting to find employment. The clinic is a way of helping these people move forward.
“We primarily focus on removing tattoos that cannot be hidden by clothing,” said Jennifer Stambook, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Eye and Laser Center. “We hope to enable new opportunities for these individuals who have worked so hard to turn their life around, or are passionate about serving our nation, but are being held back by choices made a long time ago.”