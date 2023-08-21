Even before Kellie Echols began to testify Monday, she dabbed her eyes with a tissue and swallowed a gulp of water.

Echols then recounted what happened prior to her mother getting raped, sodomized and dumped in a field near Golden State Avenue with her throat slit on a cold November night in 1997.

