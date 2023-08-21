Even before Kellie Echols began to testify Monday, she dabbed her eyes with a tissue and swallowed a gulp of water.
Echols then recounted what happened prior to her mother getting raped, sodomized and dumped in a field near Golden State Avenue with her throat slit on a cold November night in 1997.
The brutal attack on Cari Anderson went unsolved for about 23 years before Bakersfield Police Department arrested Michael Fontes in the attack. Fontes has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping to commit robbery, rape and sodomy. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge, said during his opening statements Fontes is not responsible.
Gasping and taking deep breaths, Echols recalled she was 15 years old when detectives took her to see her mother, Cari Anderson, at the hospital. There, the teenager was greeted with her mother’s face mottled with dark bruises, she testified while crying and her face turning red.
Anderson died in 2021 from injuries unrelated to the 1997 attack. She was 63.
It took weeks before Anderson came home from the hospital and she was never the same again. She had trouble with her short-term memory and never remembered who inflicted such vicious injuries, Echols added.
Anderson had received an $8,000 or $7,000 check from Social Security just prior to the attack and stowed it in her purse, Echols said. She spent about $4,000 soon after receiving it, she added.
Anderson went to Buckhorn Bar on Nov. 23, 1997 and didn’t return home that night, Echols said. It wasn’t unusual for her mother to be away at night, so Echols testified she didn’t worry.
Under cross-examination, Echols said she didn’t recall telling detectives her mother planned to go somewhere before the Buckhorn Bar. She also didn’t remember exactly what time Anderson left, but recalls it was still daylight outside when Anderson left.
Nothing awakened her on the night of the attack on Nov. 24, 1997, Echols added.
OTHER TESTIMONY
A cold almost kept Armando Guerrero home from work on Nov. 24, 1997.
But the retired Golden Empire Transit worker shrugged off burgeoning illness and went to make his rounds in a field adjacent to his office, Guerrero testified Monday. He was tasked with warding off homeless people who congregated on the grounds.
He found Anderson extremely pale with blood smeared across her face. He asked if she was OK and her legs stirred — a sign she was alive.
“God put me there for a reason,” Guerrero testified, who added he was surprised she was still alive.
Additional testimony Monday came from the Buckhorn bar’s former bartender, Graeme Lawrie, who now lives in New Zealand. He testified over Zoom about the night prior to the attack as the last person known to have seen Anderson before she suffered grave injuries.
Lawrie testified about watching as Anderson talked with two Hispanic men while drinking at the bar. He previously told police Anderson had a large amount of money that she didn’t try to hide, according to testimony.
Anderson got quite drunk, and Lawrie testified he didn’t want her driving. The two Hispanic offered to drive her home, he testified. He watched them leave the bar, he added.
It appeared Anderson had been drinking prior to arriving at Buckhorn bar, Lawrie testified under cross examination.
“It was quite a shock,” Lawrie said of the attack.
