Emily's Place, a restaurant in Lamont, was shut down Friday by the Kern County Health Department for a severe roach infestation.
According to a report, roaches were found underneath the bar top, countertops and sinks.
The restaurant was also missing soap dispensers in the men's and women's restroom.
The owners are required to call a local pest control and will need service performed twice a month to get rid of the roaches.
