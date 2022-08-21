Emergency work begins in giant sequoia groves

GIANT SEQUOIA NATIONAL MONUMENT — It wasn't a secret that a massive amount of vegetation in giant sequoia groves posed a threat to the iconic trees celebrated by the creation of a national monument more than 22 years ago.
It took a decade to complete a management plan for Giant Sequoia National Monument, but the message in the fine print was clear: "The greatest scientific concern in most groves is not sequoia regeneration, but the heavy buildup of surface and ladder fuels which could do serious damage to existing larger trees."
Still, some people believed that because some ancient trees survived wildfire many times that somehow made them practically invincible.
Land managers — including the Forest Service, the National Park Service and others — clearly had concerns. But the creation of the monument and its management plan did not include funds dedicated to addressing giant sequoia grove management.
And a combination of extended drought, higher temperatures and fuel buildup resulted in an unprecedented loss of giant sequoias beginning in 2015.
Forest Service Chief Randy Moore took action July 22, calling the situation an emergency.
"Wildfires have killed almost 20 percent of the largest giant sequoia trees in the world in the last two years," officials at Sequoia National Forest said in a news release on Aug. 16 as they announced plans in response to Moore's direction.
"Without urgent action, wildfires could eliminate countless more iconic giant sequoias," Moore said in July. "We can and must do more to protect giant sequoias using all the tools and flexibilities available to us. This emergency action to reduce fuels before a wildfire occurs will protect unburned giant sequoia groves from the risks of high-severity wildfires."
The response
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Teresa Benson, forest supervisor for Sequoia National Forest, was with others at the Bearskin Giant Sequoia Grove in the northern portion of Giant Sequoia National Monument. The grove is among 11 on Sequoia National Forest, and one on Sierra National Forest selected for fuels reduction work as part of the emergency activity.
Members of a Type 2 hand crew were working to clear areas around the largest of giant sequoia trees growing there. It's hard work using hand tools and small chain saws to cut back the dense growth of brush and small trees growing around the big trees. The workers also pull up layers of duff built up around the massive tree trunks and pile the material nearby. When temperatures drop and conditions are right, the Forest Service will burn the piles.
Benson talked with crew members about their work.
"We couldn't do this without you," she said.
She noted, also that although the emergency order made it possible to get the project going quickly, the agency is still following directives of the Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan.
Gretchen Fitzgerald, ecosystem staff officer on the Sequoia, suggested the project after observing the loss of giant sequoias when wildfires burned at high severity in groves with an overload of fuel.
"What we've been doing isn't working," Fitzgerald said Thursday.
Six fires in six years — from the Rough Fire of 2015 forward to the KNP Complex and Windy fires of 2021 — killed an unprecedented number of large sequoia trees, according to the National Park Service.
"More than 85 percent of all giant sequoia grove acreage across the Sierra Nevada has burned in wildfires between 2015 and 2021, compared to only one quarter in the preceding century," the NPS reports in an article published last year.
A number of those fires were on Sequoia National Forest, and surveys and efforts are underway to mitigate damage from those that burned with the greatest intensity.
But Fitzgerald's idea was to identify groves that could most benefit from fuels treatment now. And the Forest Service chief agreed with her.
She noted that the project isn't an attempt to fireproof the groves. Fire is vital to giant sequoias and one of the main ways trees naturally regenerate.
Instead, Fitzgerald said, the reduction of fuels has two purposes — one, it may help avoid destructive severe intensity fire and two, it will make the groves safe for the Forest Service to use prescribed fire.
Fast-tracking
Forest Service planning isn't known for speed. Limited staff must complete extensive environmental review, consult with other agencies and engage with the public to meet the National Environmental Policy Act requirements and a host of regulations. This work is often interrupted during fire season when staff is diverted to other tasks.
Given that, the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response may set a record for response to a non-fire emergency. Moore made the emergency order on July 22, and work was well underway by Aug. 1. The agency employed its highly effective Incident Command System, and orders went out around the country for trained staff to come to California to help save the giant sequoias.
With the ICS, team members work in 14-day rotations. Team members at the Bearskin Grove Thursday included a paramedic from Roanoke County, Virginia, and a National Fire Information Team with individuals from Arizona, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.
Although the project got off the ground quickly, the painstaking work will take a while.
"Fuel treatments from this emergency response will take some time for us to implement because the safety of our crews and the public is of the utmost importance, along with protecting these giant, iconic trees," Benson said.
According to the July 22 news release announcing the Forest Service chief's decision, funding of about $15 million for the work on Sequoia National Forest is coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last November. Fitzgerald said Thursday the work is expected to continue through 2023 and cost about $28 million.
What's next?
Work is underway already on the Bearskin and Indian Basin groves in the northern portion of the national monument and the Black Mountain and Wishon groves in the southern portion. Other groves on the monument slated for fuels reduction soon are the Abbott, Grant and Landslide groves in the northern area and the Belknap Complex, Burro Creek, Long Meadow and Silver Creek groves in the southern area. The southernmost of these groves is Long Meadow, about 45 miles north of Kernville.
Fitzgerald said the emergency authority given to those groves does not mean they are the only groves to be treated.
"Of the Monument's 33 groves, these 11 were chosen for treatment in phase one," she said in a new release. "Phase one treatment will initially focus on providing safe access to these groves for our crews and the public."
Work similar to that underway in the Bearskin grove on Thursday will be completed on the other 10 groves. In a news release, Sequoia National Forest said future treatments may include using machinery, where appropriate, to remove excessive fuels and prescribed burning.
Speaking with reporters at the Hume Lake Ranger District office in Dunlap on Thursday, Benson said officials believe similar work — followed by prescribed fire — needs to be done in most of the groves every 10 years to protect the big trees from high severity wildfire and to promote natural regeneration.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance writer based in Tehachapi. Send email to: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.