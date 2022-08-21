 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emergency work begins in giant sequoia groves

GIANT SEQUOIA NATIONAL MONUMENT — It wasn't a secret that a massive amount of vegetation in giant sequoia groves posed a threat to the iconic trees celebrated by the creation of a national monument more than 22 years ago.

It took a decade to complete a management plan for Giant Sequoia National Monument, but the message in the fine print was clear: "The greatest scientific concern in most groves is not sequoia regeneration, but the heavy buildup of surface and ladder fuels which could do serious damage to existing larger trees."

Coronavirus Cases