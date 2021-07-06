ElleVet Project treats vulnerable pets — and people, too

Mike Rodgers' eyes misted up after he was able to get veterinary care Tuesday morning for his 11-month-old pup, Xena.
"If I don't have someone to take care of, someone who needs me, what good am I?" said the 56-year-old U.S. Army veteran.
Xena is family, he said. She needs him. And it seems he needs her, too.
Fortunately for Rodgers and Xena, the ElleVet Project mobile veterinary relief team's 32-foot-long RV rolled into The Mission at Kern County early Tuesday as part of a months-long tour of California and Nevada. The nonprofit — a charitable branch of ElleVet Sciences — provides free veterinary care, supplies and food to pets of the homeless and pets in other vulnerable communities.
Debbie and Kevin Ousley were first in line at the Mission. Their two female pit bulldogs, Sasha and Maddie, were in need of a checkup, and the Oildale couple have not been in a position to handle a substantial vet bill.
Veterinarian Gabrielle Rosa wasted no time, asking about symptoms and health problems. For most of the morning, she was down on the concrete floor at the pets' level, gaining their confidence, dispelling their fears and examining heartbeats, skin problems, eyes, ears and more.
"Sasha was just skin and bones when we got her," Debbie Ousley said.
By the time they were done, Debbie Ousley had tears of gratitude and relief streaming down her face.
"Kevin has been unable to work," she said. "He just got diagnosed with cancer."
Company co-founders Amanda Howland and Christian Kjaer developed the mobile vet team in 2020 as a response to COVID-19 and their concerns that the homeless had even fewer resources than usual, placing their pets in even more vulnerable positions.
Howland worked with her veterinarian all morning, as one after another, the pets arrived.
The team had already spent days treating homeless pets on Skid Row in Los Angeles. But the people were wonderful, Howland said. They waited patiently, and they were so happy to see their pets receive professional veterinary care.
"When you treat the pets, you treat the people as well," Howland said. The people are often wounded emotionally, exhausted physically, but by treating the animals they love, in some ways they, too, are healed.
"We learned people won't seek shelter if their pet can't go with them," said Hope Diamond, a spokeswoman for the ElleVet Project.
"We learned that people will often feed their dogs before they feed themselves."
It's a revelation that has helped drive the ElleVet Project mobile veterinary relief tour. They realized they are healing both pets and people.
For Mike Rodgers, getting Xena treated, vaccinated, and walking away with a bag of dog food, meds, a medical plan and a phone number for follow-up questions was a blessing.
"I can't see being out on the streets and not having a dog," Rodgers said.
"She's already saved my life twice."
When Rodgers' son, Michael Jr., died unexpectedly earlier this year, the puppy gave him unconditional love.
"She's helped me deal with the grief every day."