7-Eleven will be giving away free small slurpees on Thursday to celebrate national free slurpee day.
The convenience store will be giving away slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to their website.
Customers will have to download the 7Rewards app to scan and redeem their free slurpee.
But this year customers will also get a coupon inside the app for a free slurpee on Friday. The coupon will be valid for 30 days, according to their website.
To find the nearest store check out their website at 7-eleven.com.
