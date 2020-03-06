Kern County Public Health Services closed a 7-Eleven on Pacheco Road on Thursday after an inspector observed live mouse and droppings.
The convenient store, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, had a live mouse underneath a small freezer. The store also had droppings and rubbish behind the small one-door freezer and three-compartment sinks, according to the health department's website.
In addition, a health inspector also observed the store had no hot water available and no soap at the hand washing sink, according to the health department's website.
The restaurant received a score of 60 percent. A score of 69 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
