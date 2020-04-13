Kern County on Monday released additional layoff notices from 11 locally-operating companies cutting a total of at least 1,008 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcements bring Kern's reported count to at least 2,741 layoffs by 30 different employers, all of them announced since April 1.
Darden Restaurants Inc. told local authorities it let go of 201 employees at its Yard House at 10308 Stockdale Highway, plus 151 workers at its Olive Garden at 1701 New Stine Road.
Haddad-Bashirtash Group, a family of seven local auto dealerships, filed paperwork saying it laid off 186 people.
The Kohl's retail chain said it cut 165 workers from its locations at 9400 Rosedale Highway and 5385 Gosford Road.
Saekyu Oh DMD Dental Group announced it laid off 91 employees from its five Smileland Dental, Smileworld and Comfort Dental Kids locations in Bakersfield and Delano.
Consolidated Entertainment Group notified authorities it laid off 65 people from Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza, 2000 Wible Road.
H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP said it cut a total of 55 employees at its stores at Valley Plaza mall and the Outlets at Tejon.
RLMK Inc., a local owner-operator of McDonald's restaurants, said it let go of 51 people at eight locations in Kern.
Clinica Sierra Vista, in its latest round of job cuts, said it laid off another 39 people from 10 locations around Arvin and Bakersfield.
Urbane Cafe said four jobs were lost at its location at 2658 Mount Vernon Ave., Suite A.
Boy Scouts of America announced three people were let go from Camp Whitsett in Kernville.
Select Comfort Retail Corp., doing business as Sleep Number, said it cut 308 jobs across the state, including an undisclosed number at its store at 1044 Stockdale Highway.
