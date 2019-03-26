Rather than singing about all the animals on Old MacDonald's farm, why not get children up close to them?
Hundreds of eager elementary school students throughout the county gathered Tuesday at the Kern County Fairgrounds for the 35th annual Farm Day in the City hosted by the Kern County Farm Bureau. The two-day event, which continues 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, gives them the opportunity to pet farm animals, climb into tractors, watch cattle and sheep dog herding demonstrations and, most importantly, local farmer Pam Brunni said, learn about the food grown all around them.
“We’re trying to educate the children, and a lot of the adults, also, that don’t know what’s going on in their backyard. Kern County is number one in the state as far as agriculture (production)," she said. "Not everything is just on shelves in the back of the grocery store, and a lot of kids don’t realize that."
Ariana Joven, executive director of the Kern County Farm Bureau, sees Farm Day in the City as a chance for students to understand how Kern County "plays such a critical role in their lives."
"A lot of these students don’t get the experience or the opportunity to learn about agriculture in their classrooms, so for a lot of students, this is their first time experiencing seeing animals, being able to pet them, being able to see tractors," Joven said. "Just having that one-on-one interaction with a farmer is pretty priceless."
More than 40 exhibitors had booths set up to talk to students about their products and industry. Representatives with Farmer John Eggs taught children how to identify viable eggs. Pfumo Mushonga, an agricultural biologist with the Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards, explained that grapes, almonds, citrus, milk and pistachios are the top five agricultural products produced in Kern County.
Nicole Barriente, a second-grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School, said her students were blown away when they learned the "secret" behind baby carrots from Bolthouse Farms — they are made by whittling down whole carrots.
"All this stuff that goes on around them happens every day and they have no clue," she said.
Twisselman Ranch and Eddy Aldridge put on cattle and sheep herding demonstrations, which children watched in amazement.
"I got to see cows, bulls and horses," Rylie Stockton, a second grader from Parkview Elementary School, said. "I like doing this."
One of her classmates, Zade Sexton, said he will look at food differently after his time at Farm Day in the City.
That is exactly what organizers and exhibitors want to see happen.
"I hope they can take the information that they learn here … home and teach their siblings and parents and make them excited about it too," Brunni said. "They can go into grocery stores and say, ‘I saw that at Farm Day.’"
