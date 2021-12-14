Elementary school teacher's aide pleads not guilty to possessing child porn

An Old River Elementary teacher’s aide pleaded not guilty Monday to possessing child pornography, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.
The bail for Matthew Cornejo, 28, was set at $10,000 and his pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6. The Bakersfield Police Department said no local children have been identified as victims.
Cornejo admitted to downloading child porn onto a phone for sexual gratification, according to a BPD search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Cornejo is not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. He was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.