Electric scooters, the latest form of disruptive transportation technology, have been spotted in Bakersfield. Several scooters emblazoned with BIRD, the name of leading e-scooter company, were seen on streets downtown Friday morning.
Based in Venice, BIRD's app showed the location of several scooters in Bakersfield on Friday.
City Manager Alan Tandy confirmed the company had dropped approximately 100 scooters overnight.
"People started sending me pictures of them early this morning," Tandy said. "One was parked in front of the public works building."
Tandy said the city also received an email from BIRD offering to meet with the company.
"We are going to take them up on that offer," Tandy said.
The city had anticipated an influx of motorized electric scooters at some point and was in the process of researching legal and liability issues. That research is now being accelerated, Tandy said.
E-scooters, as they're known, have invaded cities across the United States. The companies are outgrowth of the tech industry and operate much like Uber and Lyft — connecting people in need of transportation with a ride through an app on a mobile device.
Scooter companies like BIRD have taken a brazen approach of dropping dozens of scooters in a city before consulting local officials, in the hopes the trend will catch on and cities will be pressured to allow them to stay.
"It may well be a good thing if it is done properly," Tandy said of the scooters.
While other cities have confiscated scooters dropped on their streets, some have just let scooter companies come in without any regulation, Tandy said. City officials will have an internal meeting today to discuss their approach.
BIRD was founded in September 2017 by Travis VanderZanden, a former executive at Uber and Lyft, and quickly attracted massive investment. The company leads the pack among other scooter start-ups.
In an interview with the New York Times in April, VanderZanden said: “We’re not going to be happy till there are more Birds than cars."
