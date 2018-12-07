A map on the BIRD app shows the locations of dozens of scooters in Bakersfield.

HOW IT WORKS

The BIRD app will locate available electric scooters nearby and, for a per-minute fee, people ride the electric scooters to their destination, leaving the scooter wherever the trip ends. It costs about a $1 to rent the scooter, plus 10 to 15 cents a minute to use.

A group of scooter “chargers” go out at night to pick up the scooters and recharge them, collecting a fee between $5 to $20 per scooter.