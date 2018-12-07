Electric scooters, the latest form of disruptive transportation technology, have arrived in Bakersfield.
Bird, the leading e-scooter company, has confirmed it scattered scooters on city sidewalks and is officially in business in Bakersfield.
"Today, Bird brings its fleet of electric scooters to Bakersfield to help meet the town’s need for transit options that are accessible, affordable, and reliable," the Venice-based company said in an email.
City Manager Alan Tandy estimated the company had dropped approximately 100 scooters overnight.
"People started sending me pictures of them early this morning," Tandy said. "One was parked in front of the public works building."
Tandy said the city also received an email from Bird offering to meet with the company.
"We are going to take them up on that offer," Tandy said.
The city had anticipated an influx of motorized electric scooters at some point and was in the process of researching legal and liability issues. That research is now being accelerated, Tandy said.
E-scooters, as they're known, have invaded cities across the United States. The companies are an outgrowth of the tech industry and operate much like Uber and Lyft — connecting people in need of transportation with a ride through an app on a mobile device.
Scooter companies like Bird have also made a name for themselves by taking a brazen approach to entering a new market, often dropping dozens of scooters in a city before consulting local officials. The idea is the trend will catch on among city-dwellers so quickly city officials will be pressured to allow the scooters to stay. Cities, however, have pushed back in some cases, concerned with safety issues and the sight of scooters randomly strewn on sidewalks and street corners.
"It may well be a good thing if it is done properly," Tandy said of the scooters.
While other cities have confiscated scooters dropped on their streets, some have just let scooter companies come in without any regulation, Tandy said. Bakersfield officials will have an internal meeting today to discuss their approach.
Bird was founded in September 2017 by Travis VanderZanden, a former executive at Uber and Lyft, and quickly attracted massive investment. The company leads the pack among other scooter start-ups.
In an interview with the New York Times in April, VanderZanden said: “We’re not going to be happy till there are more Birds than cars."
(2) comments
OH NO. KEEP THEM OFF THE CITY SIDEWALKS. As a disabled person with vision & mobility issues, it's tough enough to maneuver the streets & sidewalks of the downtown area. Skateboards were outlawed. Scooters should be too. BAN & CONFISCATE!
Ones in other cities provide sit down scooters
