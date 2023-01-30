 Skip to main content
Electric buses added to KCSOS fleet

A coterie of silent machines have been let loose on our streets and are now coming for Oildale kids. And the kids? They couldn't be more excited.

“(Kids) asked me about it well before we (added) them in the lineup,” said Delisa Owen, a local bus driver. “They’re really excited and saying, ‘We’re fancy now.’ But really, I feel like I'm the bougie one, driving this now.”

