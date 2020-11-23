Local elections officials are in the final stretch of counting ballots cast three weeks ago in the General Election.
About 11,000 ballots were left to count as of the latest update, down from 178,000 several days after the election, according to the county's Registration of Voters, Mary Bedard. Not only did Kern County see record participation in this year's election, but more voters than ever used mail-in ballots, owing to the state's decision to mail one to every registered voter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The slow counting process has left some close races undetermined even three weeks out from the Nov. 3 election.
In the 21st Congressional District, challenger David Valadao, a Republican who previously held the seat, is hanging on to a slim 1 percentage-point lead over incumbent Democrat T.J. Cox. Valadao leads by about 1,700 votes.
Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman has called the race for Valadao but the Associated Press has not yet made a call.
That race was impacted by the shutdown of the Kings County Election Department due to a COVID-19 exposure. The department's website said the canvass had resume Sunday and as of Sunday evening, 1,295 ballots had yet to be processed. The 21st Congressional District also covers parts of Fresno County, where all ballots have been processed, and Tulare County, where 4,000 ballots still had to be counted as of the latest update.
It's unknown how many of the unprocessed ballots are from voters in the 21st District.
The slow count has also made other races in Kern too close to call.
Just one vote separated the race for Maricopa City Clerk as of Monday afternoon. Just four votes separated two contenders for the Wasco City Council District 4 seat.
Bedard previously said she expects the election results to be certified by Nov. 30.