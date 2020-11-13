Kern County Elections has plowed through another big batch of outstanding ballots and has fewer than 50,000 ballots remaining to be counted as of Friday, according to updates provided on the California Secretary of State's website.
That outstanding count includes about 21,000 mail-in ballots and 27,000 provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
The only significant change in local races was a tightening of the gap to less than a 2-point margin in the 21st Congressional District race between Republican David Valadao and Democratic incumbent T. J. Cox. Valadao leads by about 2,368 votes with 50.8 percent of the votes districtwide, while Cox has increased to 49.2 percent. Looking just at the part of the district in Kern, Cox had 59.7 percent of the vote to Valadao's 40.3 percent. The 21st Congressional District race has voters in parts of Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern, all of which need to report results.
Other updates include:
• In the 23rd Congressional District, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, increased his lead over challenger Kim Mangone, a Democrat, to 61.4 percent of the vote. Mangone has 38.6 percent. McCarthy leads by more than 60,000 votes. McCarthy had a higher percentage of the votes looking just at Kern, at 63.3 percent, over Mangone's 36.7 percent in Kern.
• In the 32nd State Assembly District, incumbent Democrat Rudy Salas has 58.9 percent of the votes districtwide, and challenger Republican Todd Cotta has 41.1 percent. In his home base in Kern, Salas has 71.5 percent of the vote to Cotta's 28.5 percent.
• In the 34th State Assembly District, where the district is entirely contained in Kern, incumbent Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, has 67.8 percent of the vote to Democratic challenger Julie Solis' 32.2 percent.
• For Bakersfield City Council Ward 1, Eric Arias has 75.07 percent of the vote to Gilberto De La Torre's 25.93 percent.
• For Bakersfield City Council Ward 6, Patty Gray has 46.47 percent of the vote; Jesse Quijada has 29.96 percent; Gregory Tatum has 19.4 percent; and Titus Stevens has 4.18.
The California Secretary of State's election results website reminds the public that "results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied." Results are to be certified by Dec. 11.