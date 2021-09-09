Elections Division to open Saturday for voters needing assistance

The Kern County Elections Division will be open Saturday for those needing voting assistance.
The office, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Curbside drop-off for mail in ballots will also be available at the County Administrative Building on the corner of Truxtun Avenue and N Street on Saturday and Election Day.
On Saturday, drop-offs will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Tuesday, ballots can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day as well.
Visit kernvote.com to learn more or find information about becoming a poll worker.