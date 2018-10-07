Mail-in ballots start going out to voters this week as the run-up to the mid-term elections enters its final stretch.
As of Friday, 369,272 people were registered to vote in Kern County, up more than 5,000 from registration numbers ahead of the June primaries. Of those, 35 percent (131,118) are registered as Republicans, 34 percent (124,253) as Democrats, 26 percent (94,354) have no party preference and the remaining 5 percent (19,547) are registered with other minor parties.
Things voters need to know for the Nov. 6 election:
There's still time to register to vote: You must register online or have your application postmarked by Oct. 22.
Visit https://registertovote.ca.gov/ to register to vote online. You will need to provide your California driver's license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, and your date of birth.
How to request a vote-by-mail ballot: You can request a one-time vote-by-mail ballot by completing and returning the California vote-by-mail ballot application, available online until Oct. 30.
Visit https://www.kernvote.com/ and click on "Vote by Mail." Scroll to the bottom of the next page and click on "Vote by Mail Application (single election)."
Kern County voters can request to become a permanent vote-by-mail voter by completing and returning the county of Kern’s permanent vote-by-mail application by Oct. 30.
How to return a vote-by-mail ballot: Vote-by-mail ballots can returned one of four ways:
- Mailing it to the county elections office.
- Returning it in person to a polling place of the county elections office.
- Dropping it into one of the county’s ballot drop boxes.
- Authorizing someone to return the ballot on your behalf.
What is my vote-by-mail deadline? Personally delivered ballots must be handed over by the close of polls on Nov. 6. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 6 and received by the County Elections Office no later than Nov. 9.
