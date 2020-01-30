With Supervisor Mick Gleason stepping down at the end of his term, the First District of the Kern County Board of Supervisors will have a new representative for the first time in eight years.
Gleason, however, is not riding off into the sunset without advocating for a successor. Phillip Peters, a district director for Gleason, has been endorsed by the incumbent as the favored successor.
Peters, 31, will face retired Kern County Sheriff deputy and Marine Corps veteran Daures Stephens, 56, and medical marijuana advocate and grower David Fluhart, 49. Voters will have the choice March 3 to pick a candidate who will likely extend policies supported by Gleason or move in a new direction.
Coming with a long list of endorsements, Peters appears to be the establishment choice for many conservative leaders in Kern County, even though the race is nonpartisan.
Recently Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh declared her support for Peters, joining U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, former U.S. Rep. David Valadao and Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
Although he served for five years under Gleason, Peters says he will be his own man if elected, and will focus on defending the oil industry.
“The big thing is pushing back against Sacramento. We are under constant attack, and the oil industry provides a significant amount of resources for Kern County,” he said of his goals if elected. “They want to see us standing up for that industry here and I am very passionate about doing that.”
Peters is part owner of Gemaco Products and Williams Cleaning Systems and served one term as Area 4 trustee for the Kern High School District, entering office in 2014.
Stephens says his experience as a Sheriff’s deputy will serve him well if he is elected. He said he worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years after serving in the U.S. Marines from 1982 to 1986.
He has secured the endorsement of former Sheriff Carl Sparks, as well as the Kern County Detention Officers Association and the Probation Officers Association.
Focusing on public safety is an important part of his campaign, he said. Restoring the morale of the department will be a priority if he is elected, although he did not offer specifics on fixing the retention issue faced by the county’s law enforcement agencies.
“We need to actually speak to the deputies — not necessarily the union reps — speak to the deputies one on one, and figure out what are their ideas, what is really the root cause of retention other than salary,” he said. “Morale must be achieved to have them do well.”
He brought up his age, which he said allowed him to gain more experience than his opponent, Peters, as an asset to his campaign. Convincing Kern Superior Courts to reopen a branch in Lake Isabella, where he lives, was a recent accomplishment of his, he said.
Stephens is a trustee for the South Fork Union School District, and owns the South Lake Cycle service center and Kern River Motors dealership in Lake Isabella.
The third candidate for First District supervisor, Fluhart, has some unconventional ideas for how to improve the county.
“At some point, my goal is to save the world and make utopia,” Fluhart said. “And Kern County is in the world and it’s going to start here. The First District is ground zero. That’s big picture type stuff.”
Fluhart said his main issue in the campaign was marijuana, not necessarily legalization of recreational sales because he’s convinced the government would screw up the system in some capacity.
“Every plan is going to fall short,” he said. “Every plan is not going to be able to mitigate its damages.”
He said he hoped to create a public trust to protect the public interest of marijuana, but that was only one part of his plan to improve Kern County and help people be nicer to each other.
Fluhart said he continues to grow marijuana, but not in the amounts he used to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.