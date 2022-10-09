Election 2022: Grove, Gundy edge toward partisan showdown

Barring a significant October surprise — which is always a possibility in politics — state Sen. Shannon Grove has to feel comfortable about her chances in November’s election for the 12th District.
During the primary season, Grove’s challenger, Susanne Gundy, a longtime Democrat from Visalia, spoke of how she planned to run to keep the race honest, that is to make sure Grove wasn’t running unopposed and therefore would have to raise money for their 12th District race, as opposed to helping GOP candidates elsewhere.
However, after about three months from Grove’s more than doubling of Gundy’s vote total in the primary — a 68.7 percent-to-31.3 percent shellacking — it’s tough to tell if that strategy has had the desired impact.
Since June, Grove has continued to add to the Grove for Senate 2022 fundraising total. That figure is now at more than $2.25 million — with about $750,000 in expenditures, and approximately one-third (approximately $213,000) being spent on Western Pacific Research, according to the most recent data available on the state’s campaign disclosure website Cal-Access. (For reference, in Grove’s last campaign for the state Senate, she had already spent nearly $1.1 million by this point.)
The same database has zero record of any fundraising or expenditures for Gundy, who noted that she’s probably raised in the ballpark of about $5,000 — which is not much of a slingshot in a David vs. Goliath-type matchup. In an interview Thursday, she acknowledged her organization was behind in filing its paperwork for the race. She also hoped to have help from party-made door-hangers that will also mention her campaign.
Gundy also noted she knew it would not be an easy contest to win, with the redistricting carving out one of the state’s few majority-GOP voter districts with the 12th. (The September registration report that the Secretary of State generated for 60 days out from the election counted 552,776 total voters, including 248,599 Republicans, 157,629 Democrats and another 102,000-plus no party preference.)
“It's a very solidly Republican district, but I've been doing quite a bit in Fresno County and, of course, in Tulare County and Visalia, which is my home,” Gundy said Thursday. “And there are Democratic issues that I hope will be bringing some folks out, some of the national issues, like reproductive rights, women's reproductive rights and, of course, gun control.”
Grove spoke Thursday with the confidence and experience of an incumbent who’s heading into the final month of her campaign with a $2 million-plus fundraising edge and a determination to keep her seat.
“This Senate race is going pretty well, and I’m pleased we’re fighting to highlight the value of Kern County and the Central Valley in what we contribute to this state and nation,” she said, adding that she’s excited about her potential to represent the top-three food-producing counties in the world in Fresno, Kern and Tulare.
She also expressed concern about what she called Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continued attack on one of the county’s biggest industries, oil, with his recent signature on a bill that calls for more drilling restrictions and a more recent call for taxes on industry profits, which would hurt Kern, a producer of 53 percent of the state’s renewable energy, she said.
Grove also said if she’s re-elected, she plans to bring back her bill to make human trafficking a violent felony and therefore a strike-able offense. Senate Bill 1042 was voted down in a party line vote by the Senate’s Public Safety Committee during the previous session.
“You know, we're going to continue to fight to protect California citizens not just in our district, but throughout the entire state,” Grove said, mentioning water, public safety and rising prices as her major priorities.
“We're going to focus on the inflationary piece,” she added. “I mean, when you go to the grocery store and you're paying $9 for a box of cereal, and you're almost at $7 for a gallon of gas, it's really ridiculous. And California needs to be affordable again.”
For her part, Gundy said she had the opportunity to talk to a lot of potential voters at the Kern County Fair over the last two weeks, and she thinks her message will resonate with voters who want to see a change in the way things are run in the district.
“I've met many of the folks who are very conservative as far as their view on government support for lower-income people and for approaches to homelessness,” she said, “but I think that the Democratic message is out there and will encourage people to vote for me.”
While Gundy shared Newsom’s support of SB 1137, a bill that created setback zones for oil wells, meaning they had to be 3,200 feet from residences — which Grove was strongly against — Gundy said phasing out petroleum was the future and she wanted to see Kern continue to innovate with alternative forms of energy.
“I don't want to leave those communities without any sources of prosperity,” she said, “and I think that … we can be innovative and help them to kind of retool themselves in order to find other bases for community support.”