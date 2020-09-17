California Assemblyman Rudy Salas has run for state office four times and has been approved by voters each time to represent the sprawling 32nd Assembly District.
In November, the Bakersfield Democrat is facing a new challenger, Hanford Republican Todd Cotta, 50, a gun shop owner and firearms instructor who expressed confidence in his chances, despite some significant challenges.
"This is our window of opportunity," Cotta told The Californian on Wednesday, asserting that the Democrats are in "shambles" in California due to poor leadership in the governor's office.
"We've got to seize the moment," he said.
One of the challenges Cotta must overcome is the demographic makeup of the district, which has changed dramatically over the years, giving Democrats a more than 20 percent registration advantage over the GOP. The district, which includes all of Kings County, the rural, Latino communities in western Kern County, as well as Arvin and Lamont, is nearly 70 percent Hispanic.
Salas, who served as the first Latino City Council member in Bakersfield, was first elected to state office in 2012. Two years ago he easily defeated Republican challenger Justin Mendes in the 2018 general election, 56.5 percent to 43.5 percent.
There are advantages the GOP has as well. Republican voters in the district have historically headed to the polls at a higher rate then Democrats, which could increase Cotta's chances. However, it's not an off-year election, and the presidential race is expected to drive both red and blue voters to the polls.
On Wednesday afternoon, Salas, 43, spoke with The Californian about the Assembly race and his record as a legislator. His most important goal, he said, is to address problems residents in the district are facing.
"I was born and raised in the valley," he said. "I'm just trying to make a difference."
The most recent example, he said, is his formal request, joined by a bipartisan group of 39 legislators, for an emergency state audit of the Employment Development Department, the state agency responsible for providing unemployment insurance benefits to Californians.
Most of the problems at EDD, he said, are connected to the department’s response to COVID-19.
Too many of his constituents have difficulty just getting through to EDD, Salas said. Many cases are on backlog, and the number of fraud and scam cases is a concern as well.
"This is the money that they take out of your paycheck," he said. "Many people have lost their jobs or had their hours cut. They need our help."
The state auditor’s office is expected to begin its audit of the EDD by the end of the month.
"We've always been hands-on," Salas said. "It's about rolling up our sleeves and getting things done."
Cotta was in Wasco on Wednesday picking up new campaign signs. Asked if he is actively campaigning, Cotta didn't hesitate.
"Actively campaigning? That's an understatement," he said. In fact, the Republican is scheduled to be in east Bakersfield on Saturday, knocking on 500 doors.
Cotta believes his 20 years of experience in law enforcement, 12 more as an elected supervisor in a water district and his family background in farming brings a lot to the table.
Salas, who also serves as chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee, said his accomplishments in office include his efforts to save Kern Medical, which had long existed in a tangle of debt. He also secured an allocation of $2 million in the 2019-2020 state budget to fund valley fever research and treatment at Bakersfield's Valley Fever Institute. The funding followed $3 million that was included in the previous year’s budget.
Salas, one of the more centrist Democrats in the Assembly, has shown he is willing to buck party leadership on key issues. He opposes high speed rail and voted against his party on California's gas tax.
"I was punished for it," he said of his removal in 2017 from his position as chairman of the Business and Professions Committee. He voted no on that bill, Salas said, because he had promised voters that he would not support any new taxes unless voters approved them first.
Cotta pointed to the state's out-of control wildfires as a result of forest and wild land mismanagement that has been building for decades, both at the state and the federal level. But he said environmental pressure and lawsuits from organizations such as the Sierra Club have exacerbated the problem — and now we're experiencing the result.
The GOP hopeful said he's a "law and order" candidate and opposes the early release of inmates from state prisons.
"People are in fear," he said, noting that enrollment in firearms classes at his Hanford shop, King Gun Center indoor shooting range, are "through the roof."
Water policy, immigration, public safety — Cotta had something to say about all of them.
On the topic of education, he said public schools are allowing "state indoctrination" of young students, and promised he would press for school choice if given the chance.
Salas said he's less focused on issues and more focused on people. Jobs, workforce development, water availability are all key areas of focus.
"We're trying to make life a little bit easier for valley families," he said.
