The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an elderly man missing from Wasco.
Theoda Harrison, 85, is described as a black male, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds. He was last seen Saturday, Dec. 7, in Wasco. Harrison suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
Harrison is thought to be in his light silver 2009 Toyota Camry with California license plate BD362DP. Anyone who sees Harrison is asked to call 911 or contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.
