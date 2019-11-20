A man on foot was struck and killed by a vehicle in northwest Bakersfield Tuesday night.
The victim was identified as Durwood Henry Swartz, 85, of Bakersfield, by the Kern County coroner's office.
Bakersfield police said in a news release the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at Coffee Road and Granite Falls Drive. Swartz succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.
Neither drugs, alcohol nor excessive speed appear to have contributed to this collision, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
Elderly PEDESTRIAN would sound a lot more professional.
